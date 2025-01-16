Suspect arrested in Three Rivers hit-and-run

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Police arrested a person suspected of committing a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon in Three Rivers.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called at 4:35 p.m. to the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and South Douglas Avenue for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses told police that the suspect vehicle, identified as a white Pontiac Vibe, had fled the scene following the incident.

The victim, a 47-year-old woman, is currently in critical condition, according to police, and was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Three Rivers Police say that with the assistance of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, they were able to track down the suspect and vehicle, and a 33-year-old Three Rivers resident was subsequently arrested. The suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending arraignment, is currently being held in the St. Joseph County Jail on several charges that were not immediately identified.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.