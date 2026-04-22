Suspicious vehicle leads to rescue of missing man in Waverly Twp.

On April 16, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 35000 block of Riverview Drive in Waverly Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a vehicle had been driven into a secluded area behind a residence and abandoned. The homeowner reported finding the vehicle in an obscure portion of the backyard. Deputies identified the vehicle as belonging to a 79-year-old male from Jackson, MI, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the wooded terrain in the area, which includes the banks of the South Branch of the Paw Paw River, deputies believed the driver may have been disoriented and left the vehicle on foot. A search was initiated, and K-9 Charlie, along with his handler, were requested to assist.

K-9 Charlie successfully established a track leading toward the river. During the search, deputies heard the subject calling out for help. K-9 Charlie led deputies to the man, who was located partially in the river, holding onto downed trees.

The K-9 handler was able to safely remove the individual from the water and assist him onto the riverbank. The male appeared disoriented, was unsure of his location, and reported being exhausted.

Van Buren Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. Deputies and EMS personnel carried the individual from the riverbank to the roadway, where he was transported by ambulance to Bronson LakeView Hospital, Paw Paw, for evaluation.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office commends the coordinated efforts of responding deputies, K-9 Charlie, and EMS personnel, whose actions resulted in the safe recovery of the individual.

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