Parks millage renewal vote set for May 5

PAW PAW – The Village of Paw Paw will ask voters to consider renewal of its parks millage on Tuesday, May 5. The 1.5 mill levy was originally approved by voters in 2020 for five years. It provides the village with approximately $140,000 each year for maintenance and improvement of Village parks.

Since its inception, the village has made several significant improvements within the parks, funded in part by the millage, general revenue funding and matching grants. Important improvements include adding an employee to monitor parks conditions, including bathroom cleanliness, adding cameras in strategic locations to help deter vandalism, replacing the Maple Island Bridge and repairing the Sunset Park dock and boat launch.

Having a dedicated source of funds provides stable, predictable funding that ensures park maintenance and improvement. Regular, scheduled maintenance is cost effective, helping prevent costly emergency repairs and expensive deferred maintenance.

Future parks plans include refurbishing the amphitheater and boardwalk, improving or replacing the Kids Paradise playscape, and possibly expanding local recreation offerings with new amenities, such as pickleball courts. Millage funds can also be used to leverage grants for larger projects, as many require a local matching contribution.

“We know that many residents depend on our parks for outdoor exercise and recreation,” Village Manager Bryan Myrkle said. “That is especially true for young families. We want to provide parks opportunities for them that are safe and engaging. The millage helps us reach that goal.”

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