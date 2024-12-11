Tarver named MVP of AISA All-Star game

By Katie McElvy

Nine Chambers Academy Rebels were recently selected to participate in the AISA All-Star Game held at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Cheerleaders, Lindsey Datin, Makinlea Foster, and Harrisyn Reames, tried out for the honor at UCA Camp over the summer. Aiden Anglin, Jonathan Caulfield, TJ Daniel, Jacob Norgard, Tyler Popwell, and Luke Tarver were all chosen by the coaches of the AISA to play for the East Team. Coach Jason Allen also undertook coaching duties in the game.

Although the East Team jumped out to a sizable lead to start the game, the West Team battled back and won 26-18. At the conclusion of the game, five players from each team were selected for special awards. Luke Tarver was named as the MVP of the East Team during this ceremony. Tarver rushed for over one hundred yards and a touchdown in the game.