Next Wednesday June 22 Vision LaFayette will hold its Main Street kick off celebration on the courthouse square. They will be hosting Taste of LaFayette which will involve local restaurants and food trucks along with churches and local businesses. The event will take place on the courthouse square starting at 5 pm cst with Main Street speakers at 5:30 pm cst.

A Main Street training class will be taught from 12:30 until 4:00 cst at the LaFayette library and anyone who is interested is encouraged to attend. Jimmy Stewart Vision LaFayette coordinator, “We have had great participation and great volunteers to get this far. However, now is when the work begins, and we need the community to get involved and believe in our town and its potential.”

This event and training is open to all residents, churches and business owners for more information or to request a booth for Taste of LaFayette, or reserve a chair in the training class please contact Jody Stewart at 334-740-1532.