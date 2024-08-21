Taylor takes over as principal at PHS

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Joining the Trojan family.

That’s how Marvin Taylor describes his hire as the new Plainwell High School principal.

“I was looking for a position that would allow me to prioritize students, challenge me professionally and allow me to grow in my work,” Taylor said. “As I progressed through the interview process, I learned that students are the number-one priority for the staff at PHS and that the staff really is like a family.

“Our teachers, support staff and office staff go out of their way to make learning meaningful for students, generously donating their time to provide opportunities for the students. I’m excited to be part of that.”

Taylor takes over for Jeremy Wright, who departed PHS after a 12-year tenure after being named superintendent of Delton Kellogg Public Schools.

Plainwell is the fourth school district in which Taylor has worked since entering the education field as a second career in 2010.

His first six years were spent in Paw Paw, where he taught five subjects in a six-year span. During that time, he earned his master’s degree from Central Michigan University, allowing him the opportunity to shift into administration in 2016 when he was hired as the elementary principal/K-12 curriculum director for Athens Area Schools.

Taylor stayed at Athens until 2022, when he was offered the role of superintendent/business manager at Mio AuSable School District in 2022.

With his mother facing some health issues, Taylor wanted to get back to Southwest Michigan. That led to his interest in the principal job at PHS, where he hopes to help students thrive and reach their full potential.

“It would be a goal to establish Plainwell High School as the premiere high school not just in Allegan County, but in the greater Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo area,” he said. “This includes providing a plethora of academic offerings, including dual enrollment, international baccalaureate and AP course offerings. It means establishing virtual programs and enrolling students in them when it makes sense.

“It also includes providing a wide variety of athletic opportunities and additional programming for students not interested in athletics.”

Examples of non-athletic programs mentioned by Taylor include broadcasting, band, choir, drama, musicals and chess club.

“Our teaching will be rigorous in nature, infused with healthy relationships between students and staff,” he said. “From what I’ve seen, our staff members believe in this vision and are primed to continue this work. I am very excited to see where we go from here.”

When it comes to his leadership style as an administrator, Taylor likes to employee a more fluid approach as opposed to a rigid one.

“People are individuals, and they desire to be treated as such,” he said. “As a result, my leadership philosophy is situational, based on each specific situation, which can sometimes be complex.

“It’s important to work with people, creating a collaborative atmosphere so everybody feels comfortable voicing their opinions. Helping the students is our priority. If we prioritize students and they are successful, then we, as educators, will be successful as well.”

Taylor, whose wife Sarah was recently hired as principal at Dix Street Elementary School in Otsego, is eager to meet members of the Plainwell community and let them get to know him.

As such, he planned two meet-and-greet events. The first of those took place on Tuesday, Aug. 20, with the second scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29, at the first football game of the season.

The Trojans host Hamilton in that gridiron battle.

“I hope members of the community will stop by and introduce themselves,” Taylor said.

Taylor already had the opportunity to meet some PHS students and families at the school’s orientation.

“It was great meeting our students and their families,” he said. “I also had the opportunity to spend some one-on-one time with many of our support and teaching staff to learn more about them as individuals. I was impressed by the dedication these individuals show in their daily work.

“I believe the 2024-25 school year will be an amazing one and I’m excited to get started.”