Otsego Public Schools welcomes back students for new school year

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Welcome back.

That’s what teachers and staff members throughout the Otsego Public School District were saying to students on Monday, Aug. 19.

That was the first day of the 2024-25 school year for the district, with Otsego High School and Otsego Middle School beginning classes at 7:45 a.m. Dix Street Elementary followed at 8:20 a.m., with Alamo Elementary and Washington Street Elementary starting at 8:30 a.m.

OPS superintendent Jeff Haase had the opportunity to greet some of the returning students.

“It was great seeing all the students return today with smiles on their faces—at least they were smiling in the elementary schools and middle school,” Haase said. “We are looking forward to another amazing year as we start to engage our students, staff, parents and community.”

In October, Haase will be holding informational meetings regarding plans for the future of the district.

“These future conversations will be around our facilities, student programming, traffic flow at Dix St and main campus along with student enrollment projections, which are projected to grow over the next five years,” Haase said.

Information regarding the days and times for those meetings will be shared on the district website (www.otsegops.org) and parent portal.

OPS students have four-day weeks for the first three weeks of school, as they get Friday, Aug. 23, Friday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day) off.

Other breaks during the school year include:

No school on Friday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 21.

Half days from Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Thursday, Nov. 14, and no school on Friday, Nov. 15 for MS/HS exams and elementary conferences.

No school from Monday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving.

No school from Monday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Jan. 3, for Christmas break.

No school from Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, for mid-winter break.

Half days from Tuesday, March 4, through Thursday, March 6, and no school on Friday, March 7, for MS/HS exams and elementary conferences.

No school from Friday, April 4, through Friday, April 11, for spring break.