From left to right: Marjorie Wilson talks with Phoebe Holm about getting the most out of laptop usage, while Myler Vielmaro helps Barb Landry-Davis with her cell phone.

Phoebe Holm is a Psychology Major and a Senior at Albion College. Myler Vielman is an English Major in her junior year at Albion College. Barbara Landry-Davis is a retired teacher from Harrington School where she worked for 32 years.

Drop-by visits are welcome, as this senior discovered when he arrived with his Windows laptop to learn more about its functionality. On some days, there are many visitors, and on other days, the college students are more available for one-on-one lessons.

Myler demonstrates to Mrs. Landry-Davis how to receive an “airdropped” photo on her iPhone.

Albion College Students and Americorps Volunteers Phoebe Holm and Myler Vielmaro (center of photo) pose with a group of Tech Savvy Seniors in July 2024. The seniors, in the back row, from left to right are:

Marjorie Wilson, Debbie Herman, Syd Dulaney, Margaret Sleeper, Luann Sommers (director of Forks Senior Center), Carol Maynard, Barb Landry-Davis.

The Tech Savvy Seniors program will take a short break in August while the college students are on break, and will return in September. The program takes place at the Forks Senior Center, and also at the Albion District Library.

By Linda LaNoue

“Technology can be daunting because of its ever-changing and complex nature,” said Phoebe Holm. “However, it is an exceptionally useful resource. It can help enhance the quality of life by giving you easy access to many needed resources, promoting connectedness, helping combat loneliness, and helping you live a more independent and organized life.” Holm is currently an Albion College student, an AmeriCorps member, and the marketing coordinator for a new program in Albion called Tech Savvy Seniors.

“They are so helpful,” said Barbara Landry-Davis. “I bring my laptop in, and they walk me through my questions. I got a new laptop and lost everything on my old one. I brought it in, and they’ve helped me put everything back on it. They’ve been very patient with my questions and going over other things. They’ve been understanding.”

During the summer of 2024, volunteers from Albion College have been supporting seniors in Albion at the Forks Senior Center on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. These sessions will continue until the first week of August, and the hours for this service will continue in the fall. The program’s fall season will be announced in September.

Albion College AmeriCorps students have been trained to visit the homes of seniors participating in the Tech Savvy Seniors program. A few students are from the Albion community and members of the Build Albion Fellows program.

Over 100 older adults have indicated their interest in participating in the in-home tech service support, and a few have started. Staff at the Albion Health Care Alliance have conducted a phone intake assessment, and the team director conducts an in-home assessment to ensure students’ safety before they begin the offer in-home tech support. The students also go in pairs to seniors’ homes.

The Tech Savvy Seniors team looks forward to reaching as many seniors as possible as they continue to develop their volunteer corps to support the program.

This in-home program is made possible by the Calhoun County Senior Millage in partnership with the Albion Health Care Alliance, Albion College AmeriCorps Program, CareWell Services Southwest, and Senior Health Partners.

If you or someone you know would like in-home service for learning more about technology or using your technology devices better, you can request this support by visiting https://albionmich.net/tech-savvy-seniors-program.