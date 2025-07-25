Teen admits to setting fire to contaminated building

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

A 15-year-old male has been detained after admitting to setting a fire at the former Michner Plating facility in Jackson.

According to a press release from Jackson Fire Chief Tim Gonzales, the Jackson Fire Department was dispatched around 6 p.m. Tuesday to 520 N. Mechanic St., for a structure fire.

“Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the front of the building. Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack and were able to bring the fire under control with the assistance of multiple mutual aid agencies,” said Gonzales in the release.

“Given the historical use of the site and potential hazards associated with the structure, air monitoring equipment was deployed early in the incident and remained active throughout the duration of the response. At no time did air quality levels exceed normal safety thresholds. As a precaution and to ensure public welfare, the Jackson County Emergency Operations Center was notified, and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency responded to the scene to assist,” said Gonzales.

According to the EPA, the site was added to the Superfund National Priorities List of contaminated sites that pose significant human health and environmental risks in March, 2022. It is adjacent to the Grand River and consists of four buildings within four-acres. The former metal plating facility operated from 1938 until 2007. The state issued numerous violation notices to the facility beginning in 1989 and nearly every year until it ceased operations in 2007.

According to a March 17, 2022 press release from the EPA, “Contamination at the site includes solvents, arsenic, hexavalent chromium, and high concentrations of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) including vinyl chloride. In addition, per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been detected in groundwater beneath the site. EPA has removed approximately 1,100 drums and hundreds of 55-gallon totes, but buried drums remain beneath the building slab. The site is currently owned by Jackson County, which intends to redevelop the property for productive use after cleanup.”

EPA is currently conducting the Remedial Investigation to define the nature and extent of contamination at the site, including determining the locations of suspected underground features; Installed new monitoring wells and redeveloped existing monitoring wells to ensure they were connected to groundwater; and sampling soil, soil gas, groundwater, sediment, and surface water to understand the nature and extent of contamination.

Fire crews remained on scene until shortly after 10 p.m. to ensure full extinguishment and scene safety. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.

According to the JPD log from July 22, “Officers located a subject in the area who admitted to setting the fire. A 15-year-old male was lodged at JCYC for arson.”

The investigation remains ongoing in coordination with the Jackson Fire Department.

Another JFD release stated, “the property owner has resecured the building, addressing any access points that were compromised during the incident to prevent unauthorized entry,”

The multi-alarm incident required mutual aid from several area departments, including Summit Township Fire Department, Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, Napoleon Township Fire Department, Spring Arbor Fire Department, Henrietta Township Fire Department, Grass Lake Township Fire Department, Jackson Disaster Assistance Response Team, Jackson Community Ambulance, and the Jackson County Office of Emergency Management.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of all involved, no injuries to civilians or emergency responders were reported.

“We remain committed to keeping the public informed as additional details become available,” said Gonzales in the release.