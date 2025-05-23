Teenage girl shot in alleged home invasion in Jackson

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writerr

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette reported in a press release that on Friday, May 16, at 4:04 p.m., Deputies responded to the area of Page Avenue near Knapp Street for a shooting. This is a neighborhood in Jackson County, just a block west of the intersection of Page Ave. and Dettman Road.

According to Schuette, when deputies arrived at the location, the homeowner stated that he had “discharged a firearm as subjects attempted to break into his residence.” One of these subjects, a 15-year-old female from Jackson was wounded.

The teen, who had left the area before police arrived, showed up at Henry Ford Health, when other JCSO deputies were at the hospital on an unrelated matter. Deputies determined that there were at least three subjects involved in the alleged breaking and entering.

All of the subjects were located, detained, and interviewed. At this time, no arrests have been made. A report will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review of criminal charges.

The victim/subject continues to receive medical attention for her injuries and is expected to survive. Her identity was not given, nor that of the homeowner.

This incident is similar to the AWIM incident that occurred on April 28 in the City of Jackson, where a homeowner was armed and responded, although in the latter case, the other person was also armed and attempted an assault with intent to murder, not merely a B&E.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff was assisted by the Blackman Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police.

For further information, please contact Undersheriff Jeremy Barnett at (517) 768-7941.