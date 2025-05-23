Man arraigned in shooting death of Emarion Flowers

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Joseph Gabriel O’-Rourke, 22, of Jackson was arrested May 19 in relation to the May 16 shooting death of Emarion Flowers.

The arrest occurred at about 6 p.m. on County Farm Road and Springport Road in Blackman Township.

O’Rourke was arraigned on the charges of Open Murder, Weapons- Carrying Concealed, and Weapons- Felony Firearm. He is being held without bond at the Jackson County Jail at this time.

A Probable Cause Conference has been set for May 30, at 1 p.m. and an exam hearing has been scheduled for June 6 at 9 a.m. before Honorable Allison Bates.

The maximum possible penalty for the lead charge, Open Murder, is up to life in prison in the Department of Corrections.

The arrest was made by Jackson police detectives. In a press release, the Jackson Police Department thanked Blackman Township Public Safety Department, Michigan State Police, ATF, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team in assisting with the apprehension of the suspect.