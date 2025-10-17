Tennis Roundup TR defeats Pennfield, end season at regionals

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ tennis team ended the regular season with a 4-3 win over Battle Creek Pennfield on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
Winning for Three Rivers was Carter Fuller 6-4, 6-0 over Pennfield’s Johnny Franks at No. 3 singles; the No. 1 doubles duo of Parker Bingaman/Todd Wadsworth defeating Treven LeBreton/Noah Hammond 6-2, 6-1; the No. 2 doubles team of Collin McIntyre/Frederico De Godoy Barreto defeating Pennfield’s Rockey Myers/Collin Stacy 6-2, 6-2; and the No. 4 doubles duo of Drew Perez/Beagan Boring defeating Will Hathaway/Levi Hoffman of Pennfield 6-,1 6-0. The No. 4 singles match was vacated and not held.
The Wildcats ended their season Thursday, Oct. 9 at the MHSAA Division 4 Regionals at Allegan, finishing with five team points after five opening round wins by Alex Nowak at No. 1 singles, Fuller at No. 3 singles, Brady Stratton at No. 4 singles, Bingaman/Wadsworth in No. 1 doubles, and De Godoy Barreto/McIntyre at No. 2 doubles.
Sturgis fourth at regionals, miss out on state by one point
STURGIS — The Sturgis boys’ tennis team ended its season at regionals, placing fourth overall with 13 points. St.Joseph took first, while Gull Lake grabbed second place, followed by Parma Western, who came in third. Carter Oswald, playing at No. 2 singles, finished in second place on the day.
“The Trojans fought hard, but came up one point short of qualifying for the state tournament,” Sturgis coach George Earl stated.