Tennis Roundup TR tennis defeats Plainwell, loses to Brandywine

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ tennis team split their two matches this week, defeating Plainwell Monday 7-1 and losing to Brandywine Tuesday 7-1.

Against Plainwell, Three Rivers won matches at all but No. 1 doubles. Alex Nowak defeated Plainwell’s Kevin Vicenzi 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Nick Karabetsos defeated Plainwell’s Sean MacRitchie 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Ebin Perkins defeated Plainwell’s Elba Trowbridge 6-0, 6-2 in No. 3 singles, and Carter Fuller defeated Bryce Stoeffler of Plainwell in No,. 4 singles 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, the No. 2 Three Rivers pair of Frederico de Godoy Barreto/Collin McIntyre defeated Plainwell’s Trevor Velting/Jackob Skibbe 6-2, 6-2, the No. 3 TR duo of Brady Stratton/Henry Bobell took down Plainwell’s Alex Sikes/Liam Bryant 6-4, 6-1, and the No. 4 TR pairing of Derek Patch/Drew Perez defeated Landon Fowler/Hunter Crouch of Plainwell 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-4.

Against Brandywine, the lone win for Three Rivers came at No. 2 singles, where Karabetsos defeated Blake Magyar of Brandywine, 6-2, 6-1.

Sturgis ties Vicksburg, 1-2 at Rockford quad

STURGIS — The Trojans hosted Vicksburg in a boys’ varsity tennis match this week that ended in a 4-4 tie.

At #1 singles, Simon Phillips lost 6-1, 6-1, while at #2 singles, Carter Oswald picked up a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Brody Currier, playing at #3 singles for Sturgis, took the win, 6-2, 6-2, and at #4 singles, Cooper Barkby lost his match, 4-6, 1-6.

In doubles action, Easton Barkby and Andrew Scheske, playing at #1, defeated their opponents 6-0, 6-0. #2 doubles had Alex Cypher and Seth Larimer winning 6-2, 6-2, while at #3 doubles, the duo of Dominic Brown and Andrew Cypher went down to defeat 3-6, 4-6. The #4 doubles team of Brayden Bibb and Kellen Myer also lost, 4-6, 4-6.

Sturgis coach George Earl commented that, “We played very strong in some matches and struggled in others. Special recognition goes to Dominic (Brown) and Andrew (Cypher) at number three doubles, who fought off 10 match points before succumbing to a loss.”

The Sturgis boys’ tennis team took part in the Rockford Quad held last Saturday. and ended up in a third-place tie with Spring Lake. Sturgis lost to Big Rapids 1-7, then defeated Spring Lake 5-3, however Rockford then knocked off the Trojans, 8-0.

Carter Oswald and teammate Brody Currier both finished as First Flight runners-up, Oswald at number two singles, Currier at number three singles.

Sturgis coach George Earl commented that “We competed very well in all three matches, especially playing against some very tough teams.” He also added that “They’re showing improvement in their technique and match-toughness.”