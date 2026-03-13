Third suspect arraigned in Anthony Owens murder case

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey A. Guernsey said Dion Jamel Flowers Jr. was arraigned March 9, before District Court Magistrate Jake Dickerson on charges of open murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. Flowers is charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender.

The maximum possible penalty for open murder and assault with intent to murder is life in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The charges are connected to a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight May 17, 2025, in Summit Township. One victim, Anthony Owens, was killed and three others were injured in the incident.

Flowers, 29, was arrested March 2 by U.S. Marshals in Morgantown West Virginia after nearly 10 months on the run.

Flowers is one of three people charged in the case. Co-defendants Tyrek Traquan Rice and Montez Martees White are currently being held without bond while awaiting preliminary examination. Flowers remains lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

Flowers is scheduled to appear March 20, 2026, before Judge Allison Bates for a probable-cause conference.