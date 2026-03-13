Albion Town Hall Maps Out Busy Season of Street Reconstruction

Wightman Engineer Samuel Leatch points to engineering plans during Albion’s March 5 Town Hall meeting, where residents received detailed updates on several street reconstruction projects scheduled for 2026.

Residents filled the meeting room at Marshall Opportunity High School during Albion’s March 5 Town Hall meeting on roads, utilities, and construction planning.

By Maggie LaNoue

Contributing Writer

Residents filled the meeting room at Marshall Opportunity High School on March 5 for a Town Hall meeting that outlined four major street projects, utility upgrades, and expected detours across Albion during the coming construction season. Several engineers from Wightman joined city officials to explain schedules, grant funding, and what residents can expect when work begins.

Samuel Leatch, one of the engineers presenting detailed road plans, later shared a written summary showing that four major projects are planned this year: West Cass Street, Albion Street, Dean and Hoaglin, and the Bemer–Magnotta–Dean area. Together the contracts represent several million dollars in reconstruction work, with much of the cost covered through state and federal grants.

Each project involves far more than resurfacing pavement. Engineers explained that roads are being rebuilt from the bottom up, including replacement of water mains, sanitary sewer lines, storm sewer systems, driveway approaches, curb and gutter work, ADA sidewalk ramps, permanent signage, and final restoration. Some streets will receive 12-inch water mains while others use 8-inch mains, depending on service needs beneath each corridor.

The Albion Street project, scheduled approximately from April through late July, covers the section from West Erie Street north toward the railroad, excluding the portion recently completed near the bridge project. During that work, detours will direct traffic along Austin Avenue, Superior Street, and West Erie Street. The Dean and Hoaglin reconstruction is expected to begin in June and continue through October, while work in the Bemer–Magnotta–Dean area is scheduled from April through late August.

West Cass Street, from Albion Street to Ann Street, is scheduled later in the season, with work expected between Sept. 8 and Oct. 31. That project includes a one-week closure near the Erie and Albion intersection while crews complete deeper utility work.

Residents raised practical questions about how construction will affect daily routines. Engineers said local traffic will usually be maintained, even where through traffic is restricted. Driveway access will remain available most of the time, except when fresh concrete is poured at driveway aprons. In those cases, residents may need to stay off the new concrete for four to seven days while it cures.

Temporary water interruptions are also expected when crews connect new water mains. The water will only be off for a few hours. Residents were advised that after service returns, cold water should be run briefly to clear air from the lines before using hot water, to avoid drawing sediment into household water heaters.

Mail delivery and trash pickup may also require short-term adjustments. The engineers explained that temporary gang mailboxes may be placed at the ends of some streets where postal trucks cannot safely enter work zones. In similar situations, residents may need to place garbage carts at nearby accessible locations, with names marked on the containers when necessary.

Mickey Bittner, who has worked on Albion projects for many years, explained that the city currently has an unusually high number of active infrastructure projects because several outside funding opportunities aligned at once. Grant programs covering portions of the work include congressional directed spending, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Community Development Block Grant program, and Surface Transportation Program funding.

The largest single construction amount listed in the engineer’s summary is $2.34 million for the Bemer–Magnotta–Dean project, while Albion Street and Dean–Hoaglin together are supported through a $4 million congressional appropriation. The Cass Street work includes an additional $385,000 in transportation program support.

The engineers also reminded residents that special delivery needs, including medical supplies such as oxygen deliveries, should be communicated directly to crews working on site so accommodations can be made whenever possible.

Additional Town Hall discussion included river restoration planning, water system upgrades, and seasonal public works topics that may be covered in future updates.