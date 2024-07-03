Three fire departments fight Paw Paw Tuesday morning blaze

The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire, Tuesday morning, July 2, at KPEP, 38266 West Red Arrow Highway, Paw Paw. Arriving at the scene at approximately 9 a.m., fire department members found heavy smoke coming from the rooftop and one apartment totally engulfed in flames. At press time, it was unknown what caused the fire and if there were any injuries. Lawton and Lawrence fire departments responded to the scene with mutual aid while the Mattawan Fire District was stationed at the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department building. KPEP has been operating this 28-bed transitional housing facility since February of 2020.

Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod

Photo courtesy Lloyd Mearing/Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department

Like this: Like Loading...