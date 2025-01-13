Three Rivers announces chemical changes in water

Changes based on recommendations from EGLE

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Changes in the makeup of city water are coming within the next two days to the City of Three Rivers.

The city’s Department of Public Services (DPS) announced in a press release Monday that beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15, the city will be making two major changes to the chemicals in the city’s drinking water system, per recommendations from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

The changes will increase the chlorine residual content in the water from its current 0.2 milligrams per liter (mg/L) to 0.5 mg/L, while the phosphate blend will be changed from 70 percent polyphosphate/30 percent orthophosphate to 10 percent poly/90 percent ortho, which means more corrosion control chemicals – such as the orthophosphate – will be introduced into the water.

DPS Director Amy Roth said in the release the city believes the change is expected to have a “positive impact” in the reduction of lead levels in lead service lines, however she warned the “aesthetic water quality” may be diminished with the change, including the presence of “red or turbid water.”

It is not known at this time how the change will affect the city’s strategy with replacing lead pipes in the city, how much the change will cost residents with their water bill, which some residents have expressed anger about bills being too high for the quality of the water they receive, or whether the change is temporary or permanent.

The changes come as the city has been working with EGLE to improve the city’s corrosion control treatment program, as part of a response to the multiple action level exceedances the city has experienced in the past year and a half with lead in the water.

Residents who experience diminished water quality because of the change in chemicals are asked to call DPS at (269) 273-1845, and to leave your name, address and phone number if you have to leave a message.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.