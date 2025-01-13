Chicken-keeping permits available beginning Jan. 13 in Sturgis

Beginning Jan. 13, the city of Sturgis will begin accepting permit applications for the keeping of chickens on residential property.

Applications are available at city hall, 130 N. Nottawa St., in the community development department.

Submitting an application does not guarantee approval. Each property must meet all requirements of the city’s ordinance to qualify.

Residents who have kept chickens prior to obtaining a permit and who apply by Jan. 31 will have the fee waived.

Residents who have questions or seek additional details are asked to call the community development department, 269-659-7230.

Link to ordinance document: bit.ly/4aec7lR