Three Rivers softball notches perfecto, no-hitter in doubleheader against Sturgis

STURGIS — Three Rivers pitchers held Sturgis to just one baserunner, while the Wildcat offense went wild in a doubleheader sweep of Sturgis on the road Wednesday.

In Game 1, the Wildcats mercied Sturgis 22-0 in five innings, led by a no-hitter from Ellie Ruesink, who struck out nine Trojans in her five innings of work, the lone blemish on her record being a second-inning hit by pitch against Nora Naliwajko.

Hitting-wise, Ashlynn Barnes went 4-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored to lead the way. London Hoffmaster went 3-for-4, finishing a home run shy of the cycle and scoring five runs; Madison Carr went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk; Gianna Newburry went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk; Mia Thomas went 1-fo-r3 with two RBI and a run scored; Dani Glass went 3-for-4 with a double, and Berkley Hoercher and Elizabeth Oestrike each had an RBI.

For Sturgis, Gracie Pagels pitched all five innings, giving up 17 hits and 22 runs (12 earned), struck out one and walked four.

Off the back of a three-inning perfect game by Newburry, the Wildcats won 16-0 over Sturgis in three innings in the nightcap. Newburry struck out eight of the nine Trojans she faced en route to the perfecto.

Hoffmaster led the way with a 3-for-3 game, notching two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored. Barnes went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored; Carr went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Newburry, Hoercher, and Emmersyn Quake each had one RBI.

Sturgis’ Breylyn Shank pitched all three innings for the Trojans, giving up 16 runs (eight earned) on 11 hits, striking out one and walking three.

With the wins, Three Rivers improves to 5-1 on the season, while Sturgis falls to 0-6.

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