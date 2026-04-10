Baseball Roundup Three Rivers routs Sturgis

STURGIS — Three Rivers’ baseball team had their way with Sturgis in a road doubleheader Wednesday night, taking down the Trojans 22-0 in five innings in Game 1 and 14-0 in five innings in Game 2.

In Game 1, Three Rivers scored three runs each in the first, second and fourth innings, and exploded for 13 runs in the fifth inning. All but two Wildcats in the starting lineup had multi-hit games, with Aidan Williams going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two walks; Tyson Rohrer going 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, three runs scored and a walk; Mason Awe went 2-for-3 with four RBI, three runs scored, and a walk; Drake Dibble went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored; Tate Rohrer went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI; Alex Nowak went 2-for-4 with an RBI, run scored and a walk, and Carson Bowley went 2-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Williams went four innings in the victory, giving up just two hits and striking out eight. Gabe Young pitched the final inning, striking out one.

Defensively, Sturgis had five errors on the game, with 11 of the 22 runs scored against them earned runs.

In Game 2, four Wildcats had multi-hit games as the road team scored one in the first, five each in the second and third, and three in the fourth inning. Aidan Williams going 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored; Tyson Rohrer went 2-for-4 at the dish with four RBI; Tate Rohrer went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Ethan Moreland went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored. Rylan Corte was also 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Drake Dibble went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI, and a walk.

Tyson Rohrer, Brady Penny, and Corte combined to no-hit the Trojans, with Tyson Rohrer going three innings, Penny one inning and Corte one inning, striking out 10 as a group. Rohrer had six of the strikeouts.

Sturgis drew four walks in the game, while Three Rivers committed two errors and Sturgis committed three errors.

With the wins, Three Rivers moves to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. Sturgis moves to 0-6 with the losses.

Constantine blanks Marcellus

CONSTANTINE — Constantine threw a shutout in a five-inning mercy rule victory Tuesday against Marcellus, winning 10-0 at home.

Braden Bienz went 2-for-3 on the day with a double, triple, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk to lead the team. Brody Godfrey also had a two-hit game with a double, RBI and run scored. The Bienz brothers split five innings on the mound, with Braden Bienz striking out six and walking one over four innings, and Brody Bienz striking out one and giving up two hits in his lone inning of work.

Marcellus was held to three hits on the evening, with Matt Lehew, Eli Torres and R. Rogers mustering one single apiece. Seth Barrera also drew a walk in an otherwise hitless game. Torres started on the mound for Marcellus, going two innings and giving up two hits and two runs (one earned), struck out three and walked one.

Marcellus goes to 0-2 with the loss, while Constantine moves to 1-1.