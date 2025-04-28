Three Rivers spring trash collection to use dump passes, dumpsters instead of curbside pickup

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers residents will have a much different process for city-wide trash collection this spring.

Three Rivers City Hall announced on their Facebook page Saturday, April 19, that there will be two options for trash collection, and will be going away from curbside pickup completely, which had been done for many years.

No reasoning was cited by city officials by press time or on the Facebook post for the change.

Replacing curbside pickup will be two options: using dump passes or dumpsters that will be placed in each district for a total of 24 hours at each location.

With dump passes, city officials said that an additional pass to the Waste Management landfill at 14094 M-60 West just outside of Three Rivers will be mailed to each residential address, which will be good for the rest of the calendar year. There are a number of restrictions on disposed materials that go to the landfill, including:

Total volume cannot exceed 3 cubic yards, or approximately one pickup bed,

No refrigerators, freezers or air conditioners,

No household hazardous waste, including electronics and TVs,

No household garbage,

No individual item over 5 feet long, 3 feet wide or 3 feet high weighing over 100 pounds,

No paints, solvents, or oils,

No tires, rims, or automotive/marine batteries,

No propane cylinders,

No more than one cubic yard of construction/demolition material,

No lawnmowers or small engines, unless fluids completely drained, and,

All windows, glass and mirrors must be less than 3 feet by 4 feet in size.

With the dumpster method, there will be multiple large dumpsters placed in each district in the city for 24 hours, with days of the week matching a residence’s regular trash day. Dumpsters will be in place from Monday, May 5 to Thursday, May 8 in the following locations:

Monday, May 5: 508-604 Flower St. (westbound lane), 211 E. Adams St. (eastbound lane), Lyman Street north of 915 Maple St. (westbound lane), East Cushman Street north of 620 Elm St. (eastbound lane), northbound lane across from 422 Elm St., and West Wheeler Street north of 519 Oak St. (eastbound lane)

508-604 Flower St. (westbound lane), 211 E. Adams St. (eastbound lane), Lyman Street north of 915 Maple St. (westbound lane), East Cushman Street north of 620 Elm St. (eastbound lane), northbound lane across from 422 Elm St., and West Wheeler Street north of 519 Oak St. (eastbound lane) Tuesday, May 6: Fifth Street across from 410 Fifth St. (southbound lane), 508-606 Ninth St. (northbound lane), 11 th Street north of Madison Street and south of 605 11 th St. (southbound lane), Seventh Street north of 812 Seventh St. (northbound lane), Michigan Street east of Seventh Street and west of 1203 Eighth St. (eastbound lane), 900-910 Fifth St. (northbound lane), and Liberty Street between 1219 Fifth St. and 1218 Fourth St. (westbound lane).

Fifth Street across from 410 Fifth St. (southbound lane), 508-606 Ninth St. (northbound lane), 11 Street north of Madison Street and south of 605 11 St. (southbound lane), Seventh Street north of 812 Seventh St. (northbound lane), Michigan Street east of Seventh Street and west of 1203 Eighth St. (eastbound lane), 900-910 Fifth St. (northbound lane), and Liberty Street between 1219 Fifth St. and 1218 Fourth St. (westbound lane). Wednesday, May 7: Yauney Street north of 309 Erie Ave. (eastbound lane), French Street east of 714 French St. (eastbound lane), King Street west of 411 King St. (westbound lane), Buck Street north of 602 Spring St. (eastbound lane), Hill Street west of 651 Grant Ave. (westbound lane), and Swartz Street north of 804 Grant Ave. (eastbound lane).

Yauney Street north of 309 Erie Ave. (eastbound lane), French Street east of 714 French St. (eastbound lane), King Street west of 411 King St. (westbound lane), Buck Street north of 602 Spring St. (eastbound lane), Hill Street west of 651 Grant Ave. (westbound lane), and Swartz Street north of 804 Grant Ave. (eastbound lane). Thursday, May 8: 1216 Shiawassee River Rd. (northbound lane), Krum Avenue across from 1115 Krum Ave. (southbound lane), Ninth Avenue west of 409 Ninth Ave. (eastbound lane), 320-332 Seventh Ave. (westbound lane), 419-423 Fifth Ave. (eastbound lane), 216-220 Fourth Ave. (westbound lane), and the area west of 210 Second Ave. (westbound lane).

In an email Friday, Department of Public Services Director Amy Roth said the reason for the changes was due to changes in how Waste Management, the city’s partner for the trash collection, is operating.

“They, like their counterpart trash hauling companies, are no longer using rear loading trucks. The new trucks are side load with smaller and higher openings than the previous trucks which does not allow for manual loading of bulk trash. The change in truck design no longer allows for the previous style of bulk trash collection,” Roth said. “The decision was a team effort with the City and Waste Management.”

Roth added that because of this change, the city will be utilizing these methods moving forward for bulk trash collection.

Those looking for more information about the 2025 citywide trash collection can call the Department of Public Services at (269) 273-1845.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.