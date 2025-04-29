U.S. 12 resurfacing begins May 5 in Sturgis

STURGIS — A road resurfacing project in Sturgis begins next week, which will include detours and lane closures for some parts of a major thoroughfare in the city.

On May 5, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) workers along with Lakeland Asphalt will be resurfacing 1.8 miles of U.S. 12 from M-66 to Franks Avenue in Sturgis. The $1.8 million project will involve hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, sidewalk, curb, ramp upgrades and pavement markings.

Due to the project, there will be single-lane closures on U.S. 12 between Big Hill Road and South Maple Street, as well as between Jacob Street and Broadus Road.

A portion of the road between South Maple Street and Jacob Road will be closed in both directions at night for a one-week period between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. during the project, with the dates of the closure to be announced.

U.S. 12 traffic will be detoured during the project using Franks Road, East Fawn River Road, and M-66, while M-66 traffic will be detoured on West Lafayette Street, North Clay Street, and Memorial Drive.

Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, July 3.