Three sister musical group to appear at Michigan State Fair

LAWRENCE – A Lawrence-based, three sister musical group, Vineyard Chicks, will be one of 10 bands from throughout the state who will compete in the Michigan State Fair Superstar contest Labor Day weekend. The top winner will win an artistic development package tailored to the winner’s specific needs, booking consultation, plus production of a three-song EP in addition to a $2,000 cash prize.

The Michigan State Fair Superstar talent mentoring competition debuted in 2014, with submissions from more than 75 talented acts and performers from across the state, with live auditions for selected video applications held in front of a panel of judges in late July.

This year’s 10 Superstar semifinalists will all perform on Saturday during the fair, starting at 11 a.m., before being narrowed down to five Superstar finalists for Sunday, starting at noon, with the grand prize winner performing as Headliner on the main state late Monday afternoon. The runner-up and honorable mention provide opening sets.

Sisters KayKay, Trie and Bunkie are Vineyard Chicks. The talented teenage trio present a powerhouse of sound with all three Vineyard Chicks taking turns on lead vocals and harmonies, while also playing on their respective instruments. KayKay, the oldest sister, is a classically trained pianist who has been at home on the piano since age two. She also jumps in on the bass. Drummer Trie is the heartbeat of the band whether on drums, the cajon, or interacting with an audience. The youngest Vineyard Chicks is Bunkie who amazes with her energetic guitar playing, energy and enormous vocals.

From classic rock to modern pop and more Vineyard Chicks boasts a 200-song multi-genre and on-demand repertoire spanning nine decades of hits. The young musicians breathe new life into old favorites while forging a unique sound on original music all their own.

Vineyard Chicks attribute their rapid musical growth and stage presence to their online friends and supporters who share good times and favorite song requests during Vineyard Chicks Monday night livestream shows. That sense of community inspired Vineyard Chicks to support numerous community events by raising money with their music for organizations like HOPE Hunger Walk, Hidden Acres Safe Haven, Champions of HD, Ragamuffin House Ministries and supporting families and friends in their local and virtual communities.

Vineyard Chicks will also be releasing a song about their hometown, Lawrence. The group will give a free concert at the Lawrence Village Park Pavilion, Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. to celebrate the song, and as they represent the community at the Michigan State Fair.

Their complete performance schedule can be found at: https://vineyardchicks.com/live-shows (https://vineyardchicks.com/live-shows) and links to music and their social media are at: https://vineyardchicks.com

Vineyard Chicks are celebrating their home state all summer by releasing cover songs of Michigan music legends, along with originals like Michigan Sands and Crank It Up. The band’s new releases may be found on their official music channel: https://m.youtube.com/@vineyardchicks

For more information on Michigan State Fair Superstar, visit:

https://www.michiganstatefairllc.com/state-fair-superstar (https://www.michiganstatefairllc.com/state-fair-superstar)