Township to hand off harbor reins

After two years hosting and coordinating Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority meetings, Saugatuck Township is ready to hand off duties to either KLHA partners Douglas or Saugatuck cities.

“With that service period complete,” wrote township manager Daniel DeFranco for the Tuesday, Sept. 9 meeting of the authority, “we are ready to pass the baton to another member community to manage meeting logistics and records.”

“We remain a committed partner and will support a smooth handoff,” he said.

Douglas hosted and managed meetings until two years ago. With the city’s transition to a new manager at that time, the township agreed to take over.

“We recommend,” said DeFranco’s memo, “the Board discuss how the Authority’s responsibilities — meeting facilitation, record-keeping, communications and related administrative tasks — will be addressed in the near future.”