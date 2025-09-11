Wings West and Wings Event Center to close, hockey parents worried

One of the ice rinks at Wings West

The Wings Event Center

Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

For many years, Wings West has been more than a building. It has been a gathering place, a training ground, and a second home for athletes, families, and fans. The beloved Texas Township hockey arena opened in 2002 as Twin Star Arena, but will unfortunately close down after this week.

Last week, the facility’s owners, Greenleaf Hospitality Group, announced that the Wings West ice plant suffered a severe failure over the summer, and after careful consideration with the landlord, they have made the difficult decision to close. Friday, September 12th, will be the last day patrons can visit the entire facility, including the Pro Shop and Old Burdick’s Bar & Grill.

Wings West currently serves as the home hockey rink for several area schools, including Mattawan High School and WMU, as well as youth and professional leagues. Greenleaf acknowledged this and released the following statement on the Wings West website and Facebook page.

“We know how difficult this news may feel. Please know that we are committed to carrying forward the community that has grown here. Ice programming will transition to Wings Event Center, which has three sheets of ice. We are carefully building schedules and are confident that 90% of current programs will continue there.”

The statement also included information about their staff.

“Our people matter, just as we value our ice community user groups and our greater ice community. Every Wings West employee will be offered a position within Greenleaf Hospitality Group, so the teammates you know and value will continue to be part of our team.”

One day later, the youth-oriented Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association (KOHA) sent a letter to hockey families, announcing that Greenleaf plans to close the Wings Event Center in the Spring of 2028.

After the announcements, hundreds of community members flocked to Facebook, Reddit, and wherever else they could gather to express sadness about the situation and reminisce about meaningful memories.

However, even more vocal than those expressing sadness were those expressing concern. Without either Wings, all that’s left is the Harry W. Lawson Ice Arena on WMU’s campus. Luckily, Kalamazoo will have a new downtown arena by then, but the new arena is slated to have only two ice rinks, and Lawson only has one. Currently, there are six ice rinks within Kalamazoo.

With hockey enthusiasts suggesting WMU will utilize one of the new rinks, plus Lawson’s, and the K-Wings will mostly use the other new one, parents are concerned that it doesn’t leave many opportunities for the kids.

They’re concerned that the new arena’s busy schedule doesn’t leave much room for the programs, leagues, and teams currently housed at Wings West, plus many of the specialty events held at Wings Event Center, such as the Michigan High School Athletic Association Statewide Wrestling Finals. Many worry that they will have to start looking to Battle Creek or Grand Rapids for these things.

To hopefully, maybe, quell some of these fears, Discover Kalamazoo President and CEO Jane Ghosh told WOOD-TV News 8 that they “will look for long-term solutions to keep running hockey tournaments and skating competitions, which bring visitors to the area and support the local economy.”

In the meantime, hockey fan Nathan Johnson started a Change.org petition to save Wings West. He says it’s an essential “community connection” and “a critical piece of the community’s fabric,” where the youth can “continue cultivating their athletic skills, learning teamwork, and building character.” It’s available at https://www.change.org/p/save-wings-west-ice-rink-in-kalamazoo-mi

Greenleaf is also inviting everyone who looks back fondly at Wings West to join them for one final toast.

“We are deeply grateful for the support, spirit, and memories you’ve shared with us here… While we close this chapter, we would love to celebrate what Wings West has meant to us all. Please join us for a final toast at Old Burdick’s at Wings West before our last day, September 12…Thank you for being part of Wings West. The memories made here will always be part of the story of our community. “