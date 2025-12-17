Township wins $2.46 grant to build new park

By Scott Sullivan

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board has recommended Saugatuck Township receive a $2.46-million grant to establish a new 119-acre Riverside Park and nature preserve on the Kalamazoo River.

The property sits adjacent to 145 acres of state-owned marshland and directly across from the township-owned River Bluff Park. It features about 2,200 feet of river frontage and inhabits diverse natural features, such as extensive coastal wetlands, a wooded ravine with a flowing tributary, shrub wetlands, and a large open field.

“As one of the last remaining large, undeveloped riverfront parcels in the township,” township manager Daniel DeFranco said, “this site offers a rare opportunity to balance ecological protection with meaningful recreational development and create a connected conservation corridor.

“Unlike other sections of the Kalamazoo River that have seen subdivision development and riverbank landscaping, this section has largely retained its natural landscape. Acquiring this property would prevent future fragmentation and protect the ecological integrity of this unique river corridor.”

Throughout the upcoming year, the township will prepare to open the park to the public, installing a defined parking area, entrance signage, trail maps and a short interpretive trail loop to provide safe, passive public access.

Additional features could include: universally accessible trails, a wetland boardwalk, river overlooks, nature-based play features, an outdoor classroom, a kayak launch, a fishing pier, and athletic-use amenities, such as a 9-hole disc golf course, flexible-use athletic amenities and a 3.1-mile cross-country trail loop.

The new features will be concentrated in an open field area, preserving more than 75 percent of the site for natural space and restoration.

“Acquiring this property,” said DeFranco, “is a transformational opportunity to expand recreation access, protect critical natural resources and create a destination park serving those living and visiting in the tri-community area.

“Through conservation-centered design and long-term stewardship, Saugatuck Township will ensure that Riverside Park becomes a model of natural resource protection, education, and responsible public access for generations to come.”

It was one of 15 land acquisition grants worth $25.8 million awarded statewide to public applicants based on criteria including natural resource access and conservation, proximity to population clusters, applicants’ committed matching funds and priorities such as trails, regional significance, public access to lakes and rivers, and wildlife habitat,

“The grant,” said DeFranco, “is significant in supporting our vision of the township’s five-year Parks and Recreation plan and helping us create opportunities for valuable natural and recreational resources for our residents and visitors.”

The township has received more than $7.2 million in grants and other external funding sources since voters approved the Parks and Trails millage in 2022. By the end of 2026, that millage will have generated approximately $726,000 in local revenue over the three years it has been in place.

“That $7,287,347 in external grant funding for parks, land conservation, trails and habitat restoration projects,” said DeFranco, “equates to a return of approximately $10.04 in outside funding for every $1 collected through the millage.

“We’re grateful for the strong positive support from community members and regional stakeholders in wanting to improve recreational access while preserving high-quality natural resources in Saugatuck Township,” DeFranco said.

The Trust Fund board’s recommendations will go to the Michigan legislature for review as part of the appropriations process. Upon approval, the legislature will forward a bill to the governor for signing.

