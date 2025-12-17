… small or alledgedly grown up, can resist watching electric trains and meeting friendly sled dogs at Christmas time? The Saugatuck-Douglas District Library offered both at its Tracks & Tails event Saturday. Lakeshore Model Railroaders (the big boys) set up their collections for display in the conference room, while Crystal Blue Sled Dogs of Hamiltons showed huskies and a display sled outside the building. The library also hosted a book walk, crafts and chance to learn about its Iditaread winter reading challenge set to launch with the new year. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)

