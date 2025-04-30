Township zones against lakeshore erosion

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township has approved a new ordinance to combat coastal erosion and safeguard the ecological and structural integrity of the lakeshore.

The Lakeside Overlay District Ordinance, effective starting April 24, applies to all properties west of Lakeshore Drive, from the township’s northern boundary (north of 130th Avenue/Wiley Road) to its southern edge at 124th Avenue/M-89.

The township board passed it April 9 after a 4-month moratorium on building and zoning permits along the lakeshore.

“We recognize the fragile environmental conditions happening along the Lake Michigan shoreline and knew we had to take action,” township manager Daniel DeFranco said.

“The new district provides land protection against potential erosion due to property development and Lake Michigan’s ever-changing water levels,” he continued.

“We believe this is a positive step toward erosion mitigation and could benefit neighboring communities experiencing similar land concerns,” he said.

The Lakeside Overlay District includes development standards that minimize erosion, protect dune and bluff stability and preserve the scenic and natural character of the shoreline. It:

• Rezones all land west of Lakeshore Drive will be rezoned into the new Lakeside Overlay District.

• Requires zoning permits for all construction, including accessory structures and erosion-control features, which must also comply with relevant local, county, state, and federal approvals.

• Limits lot coverage to 40 percent of the buildable area west of Lakeshore Drive, excluding setback areas and land between the bluff and erosion hazard line.

• Bans basements; structures must be built on crawlspaces or pilings.

• Waterfront setbacks are defined by the 60-year erosion- recession line per Michigan Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGL) department mapping. Side and front setbacks are 15 and 40 feet, respectively. No fences or walls are permitted in the waterfront yard.

• Driveways and surfaces must be permeable and outside of side yard setbacks.

• Private roads are prohibited.

• Earth movement is strictly limited to within 10 feet of the building footprint. Grading and drainage plans signed by a licensed engineer are required.

• Use of native dune-stabilizing vegetation, such as beach grass, is required.

• Trees over 8-inch diameter may only be removed under specific conditions (e.g., disease, dying), and roots must be retained.

• Underground irrigation and in-ground pools are prohibited.

• Creates a tree-protection zone on both sides of Lakeshore Drive for first 40 feet from right-of-way

“I applaud Saugatuck Township for their due diligence and creating a robust ordinance that will help preserve properties along the shoreline,” said State Rep. Joey Andrews.

“The township’s Lakeside Overlay District takes account of the unique and sensitive environmental conditions along the Lake Michigan shoreline not just now, but for years to come,” he said.