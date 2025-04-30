Trailblazers shut out Fennville for third straight win

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

After sitting out the previous game while nursing an injury, leading scorer Neave Rewa returned the lineup for the Saugatuck girls soccer team in its showdown with Fennville on Monday, April 28.

And Rewa made her presence felt, scoring a goal to help the Trailblazers secure the 2-0 victory over the Blackhawks.

The win was the third straight and fifth in sixth games for Saugatuck, which improved to 6-2 overall.

According to Saugatuck coach Jim Theis, his team had chances to add to its lead but was unable to do so.

“We had numerous opportunities—more than 20—to score, but we weren’t connecting,” he said. “Credit to Fennville for defending well in the box.”

Ava Tringali joined Rewa as a goal scorer for the Trailblazers. She also assisted on Rewa’s tally.

Saugatuck keeper Kennedy Gustafson stopped all five shots she faced to secure the shutout.

“Our defense was solid again, limiting any serious threats from the Fennville offense,” Theis said.

Fennville coach Mark Gray praised the play of defender Nadia Perez, among others.

“Nadia played great on defense in the middle for us,” Gray said. “Mayling Huynh and Christina Mendoza also played well in the midfield.”

Saugatuck won by that same 2-0 score when it traveled to Delton on Friday, April 25.

With Rewa unable to suit up, Jordan Sanders and Ellery Penapento stepped up to lead the Saugatuck offense with one goal each.

Mallory Hass added an assist.

“We had several key players, including Neave, out of the game,” Theis said. “So it was nice to see Jordan and Ellery come through for us. And our defense really limited Delton’s opportunities.

Gustafson made eight saves during her stint in goal, with Julia Lowry also seeing time between the net and making two saves.

Saugatuck was credited with a win in its game against Coloma on Wednesday, April 23, when the Comets forfeited.

Fennville, meanwhile, bested Black River 1-0 on Friday, April 25, after setting for a scoreless tie against Berrien Springs on Thursday, April 24.

Andy Balke provided the lone goal in the Black River game, scoring off a corner kick from Mendoza.

Abby Gonzalez finished with six saves for Fennville. Gonzalez was also in goal for the shutout against Berrien Springs.

