TR boys’ tennis wins one matchup in loss to Coldwater

COLDWATER — Three Rivers’ boys’ tennis squad opened its season on the road in Coldwater, dropping the match 7-1.

The lone victory for the Wildcats came at No. 1 singles, where Alex Nowak defeated Coldwater’s Logun Fisher 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Two other matchups went to three sets. Ebin Perkins of Three Rivers lost to Kush Patel of Coldwater at No. 3 singles by a score of 7-6 (8), 1-6, 8-10, and at No. 1 doubles, the duo of Parker Bingaman/Todd Wadsworth lost to Coldwater’s Tucker Wischmeyer/Clayten Bustos 0-6, 7-6 (6), 5-7.

The Wildcats next competitions are Thursday, Aug. 21 at home against Hillsdale, Monday, Aug. 25 against Harper Creek at home, and Tuesday, Aug. 26 on the road at South Haven. All matchups begin at 4 p.m.

