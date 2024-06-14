THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team was honored with a few awards for their efforts on and off the field in the 2024 season.
The team as a whole earned Academic Team All-State Honors for their efforts in the classroom, with a high enough average GPA of all players to receive the honor.
Two players, goalkeeper Amaria Currier and midfielder Paige McDonald, received Division 3 Honorable Mention All-State honors. Both players played key roles in the Wildcat’s success, winning a Division 3 district championship before bowing out in the regional semifinals against Grand Rapids South Christian.
Several team members also received All-District honors. McDonald, Currier, Tori Thorbjornsen, Natalie McGahan, Olivia Hall, Jenna Balog, and Kenna Cottingham received the honors along with head coach Travis Shubnell.
TR girls’ soccer earns academic team All-State; two players named Honorable Mention All-State
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team was honored with a few awards for their efforts on and off the field in the 2024 season.