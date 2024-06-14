TR girls’ soccer earns academic team All-State; two players named Honorable Mention All-State

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ soccer team was honored with a few awards for their efforts on and off the field in the 2024 season.

The team as a whole earned Academic Team All-State Honors for their efforts in the classroom, with a high enough average GPA of all players to receive the honor.

Two players, goalkeeper Amaria Currier and midfielder Paige McDonald, received Division 3 Honorable Mention All-State honors. Both players played key roles in the Wildcat’s success, winning a Division 3 district championship before bowing out in the regional semifinals against Grand Rapids South Christian.

Several team members also received All-District honors. McDonald, Currier, Tori Thorbjornsen, Natalie McGahan, Olivia Hall, Jenna Balog, and Kenna Cottingham received the honors along with head coach Travis Shubnell.

Like this: Like Loading...