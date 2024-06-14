Obituary: Donald Major Dean

Donald Major Dean, age 76 of Mendon, passed away at his home on June 7, 2024. He was born in Ypsilanti, MI on July 21, 1947 the son of Charles and Mary (Barnes) Dean. Donald attended Colon High School and was part of the 1965 graduating class. Following high school, he would enlist in the United States Army, where he would honorably serve our country in Germany during the Vietnam War. Donald would marry Rita Snook and together they would have two children; they would later divorce. He would find love again and marry Linda Tomlinson on October 19, 1995 in Centreville. In his younger years, he would often go fishing. Donald was an employee for Michigan Department of Transportation for 30 years, running a tree crew and ensuring the roads were plowed and cleaned up through the winter months. He loved attending classic car shows with his family and often bragged about his own classics, especially his Pontiac GTO, Chevy Monte Carlo, and his Hudson; if it was fast, he enjoyed it! He was a simple guy who enjoyed simple things in life; loving his family, tending to his garden, and doing yard work with a cold beverage.

Donald is survived by his two children; Kristi (Chad) Cole of Spring Arbor, Jeffrey (Becky) Dean of Three Rivers; 4 sisters; Delores, Donna, Dale, and Denise; 5 grandchildren; Emerson Lingenfelter, Seth Luegge, Luke Dean, Zachariah Cole, and Josiah Cole; first wife Rita; and many nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Diana; step-granddaughter Savannah Lingenfelter; and second wife, Linda.

In keeping with family wishes cremation is being conducted. A private family ceremony will take place at a later at Ft. Custer National Cemetery where Donald will receive military honors. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family at eickhofffuneralhome.com

