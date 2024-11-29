TR volleyball earns postseason honors

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers volleyball team earned a number of postseason honors across the board following a successful season for the club.

Three players were named to the All-Region Team for Division 2 Region 12 by the Michigan Intercollegiate Volleyball Coaches Association (MIVCA). Those players were Miley Southland, Tori Thorbjornsen, and London Hoffmaster.

Southland had 925 assists, 285 digs, 145 kills, 72 aces, and 35 blocks on the season for the Wildcats, Thorbjornsen had 550 digs, 93 assists, 46 aces and 17 kills, and Hoffmaster had 210 kills, 49 digs and 41 blocks on the season.

The team as a whole earned Academic All-State honors, while Bekah Beachey, Kendall Penny and Tori Thorbjornsen earned individual Academic All-State honors.

