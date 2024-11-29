Positive review, contract extension given to Road Comm. manager

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

St. Joseph County Road Commission Manager John Lindsey, pictured here, received a contract extension during last week’s Road Commission meeting.

By Jef Rietsma

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County Road Commission Manager John Lindsey received a positive review and contract extension in the wake of his annual job-performance evaluation last week.

Following a closed session at the conclusion of their twice-a-month meeting Wednesday, road commission board members said Lindsey was offered and accepted a two-year contract extension.

It expires at the end of 2026 and will likely be the final contract for Lindsey, who is 63 and suggested retirement sooner than later is not a far-fetched idea. In the meantime, however, Lindsey said he plans to continue moving the Centreville-based agency toward what he called the right direction.

“I’m grateful for the good review, I’m humbled to serve in this position, I enjoy the job,” Lindsey said. “We’ve made a lot of good changes through the years and we’re doing what was intended – to get as much done on the roads as we can do.”

Lindsey, a Bronson-area resident, joined the St. Joseph County Road Commission in 2010. He became manager eight years later.

His current salary is $124,000. He was not issued a raise as a result of his evaluation. Lindsey will, however, receive a 3 percent raise – matching an identical pay increase the road commission’s union employees are due – in June.

He conceded St. Joseph County has some roads that may not be to the highest standard. But, compared to regional neighbors – namely Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Branch and Cass counties – Lindsey said St. Joseph County overall features the best-maintained road network within the region.

“We’ve got bumps in the road here and there, other counties have miles of potholes,” he said.

Regarding the eventual conclusion of his working days, Lindsey said a succession plan is in place and board members will be given plenty of advance notice when he intends to retire.

“They’ll have many months’ advance notice … the job will be posted and people here internally will apply, I’m sure,” Lindsey said. “But, we’re not at that point, at least for the next year.”

The road commission has a staff of 35 employees.

Eric Shafer, board chairman, described Lindsey’s evaluation as “very favorable.”

“We really appreciate the relationship he has with the township supervisors because they are a very important piece of our work,” Shafer said. “They contribute 50/50 to the local road system and John has really done a great job of working with them; it’s been a great partnership.”

Shafer said the board’s opinion of Lindsey is substantiated anytime Lindsey attends regional or state road commission-related gatherings. At those assemblies, Shafer said, it’s not unusual to find Lindsey being approached by his road commission peers with the intent of seeking advice and asking questions.

“There’s a level of respect John has earned in the circles of county road commissions,” Shafer said. “We’re fortunate here in St. Joseph County to have a road commission manager who is widely recognized for his thoughts, opinions and knowledge.”