TR wrestling downs two conference foes; go 4-1 at Freeland invite

EDWARDSBURG — Three Rivers’ wrestling team opened the Wolverine Conference slate Wednesday, Dec. 17, defeating Niles 69-6 and Edwardsburg 77-3.

Owen Moreland, Brayden Niemi, Kyle Snellenbarger, Brody Morrill, Gaven Babcock, Jak Monroe, Ethan Moreland, Carter Hensley, Braylon Faile, Louis Smith, Jaxon Smith, and Joe Anglemyer all went 2-0 on the day for the Wildcats in the victories.

On Saturday, Dec. 20, the Wildcats finished with a 4-1 record at the Freeland Team Invitational in Freeland, which included Division 2’s top wrestling teams in Lowell, Three Rivers, and host Freeland.

The Wildcats got wins over Williamston 60-13 and Zeeland East 57-18 before falling to perennial powerhouse Lowell 45-21. From there, they defeated host Freeland 36-30 and St. Louis 50-21.

Going 5-0 on the day were Faile and Louis Smith, while Monroe and Ethan Moreland went 4-1.

Three Rivers competes next at the Three Rivers Super Duals at home Saturday, Jan. 3, beginning at 9 a.m.

Webster, Eachen go undefeated at Plainwell girls invite

PLAINWELL — Three Rivers’ two female wrestlers each went undefeated at the Plainwell Invitational Sunday.

MacKenna Webster and Stella Eachen both went 4-0 on the day, each of them pinning all four of their opponents.

They will compete again Sunday, Dec. 28 at the Montague Invitational, which begins at 9:30 a.m.