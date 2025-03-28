Track and Field Roundup TR opens season with split over Sturgis

STURGIS — Three Rivers’ boys and girls’ track and field teams opened up the 2025 season at the Sturgis Dual, with the boys taking a 94-43 win over the Trojans, and the girls dropping a 121-12 decision.

On the boys’ side, the Wildcats took the top three spots in the 100-meter dash. Jeremiah Marzett finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.25, while Lamonta Stone finished second with a personal-best 11.46, and Elijah Craig came in third with a 11.93.

The Wildcats also took home the top three spots in the 200-meter dash. Blake Stewart was first with a time of 24.10, Brayden Carpenter finished second with a personal-best 24.45, and Stone finished third with a 24.59.

Sullivan Zietlow took first place in both the 800 meters and the 1,600 meters, winning the 800 with a time of 2:10 and the 1,600 with a time of 4:57. David Kore finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:17.

Tre Rohrer finished second in the 400-meter dash with a 57.81, Jonah Zietlow finished second in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:11, and Carter Rice finished first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.15.

Three Rivers took two of the top three spots in the 110-meter hurdles, with Rice finishing first with a 16.33, and Carter Hensley finishing third with a time of 19.43.

In the field events, Max Burg finished first in shot put with a throw of 46 feet. Travis Nyman finished third with a throw of 38 feet, 9 inches. Zander Barth won the discus event with a throw of 133 feet, six inches, and Burg finished second with a toss of 113 feet. David Wills finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches, Rohrer (10 feet, 6 inches) and Reece Howes (9 feet, 6 inches) finished second and third respectively in the pole vault, and Stewart (19 feet, 3 inches) and Carpenter (17 feet, 9 inches) finished second and third in the long jump.

On the girls’ side, Lillie Kerr took third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:54, Lillian Blakley finished second in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 29 feet, 6 inches, Emma Martin (82 feet, 10 inches) and Braylee Burg (70 feet, 1 inch) finished second and third in the discus, Burg finished second in the high jump with a 4 feet, 8 inch jump, and Macy Harshberger finished third in the long jump with a leap of 12 feet, 1 inch.

“We saw a lot of nice performances out of our athletes tonight considering it was a chilly, windy night on the first night of the season,” Three Rivers head coach Jason Muckel said. “Excitement and energy was high and as a coaching staff we are very much looking forward to the foundation we laid moving forward into the season.”

Constantine girls start season at GVSU

ALLENDALE — Constantine’s girls’ track and field team started their season at the unscored GVSU Laker Challenge at Grand Valley State University in Allendale Friday, March 21.

The team brought home medals in four events. Jaedyn Herlein took 6th place in both the long jump and the 60-meter hurdles. Kailee Jones finished in second place in the 800-meter run. Jones and Herlien both then joined Abby Flores and Kate Jones to finish in second place in the 4-by-300-meter relay.

Some personal bests were also set, with Herlein making a personal-best long jump of 15 feet, 8 inches, while her sister Taylor Herlein had a 28 feet, 1.25 inch shot put throw to give her a personal best. Taylor Bolle set a personal record in the 400 meters with a time of 1:09.55.