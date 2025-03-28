Constantine to seek new boys’ basketball coach

CONSTANTINE — Constantine will be seeking out a new boys’ basketball coach for the 2025-26 academic year.

On Monday, the Constantine Public Schools district posted the position of varsity boys’ basketball coach for hiring in a social media post. The posting indicates that current coach Gregory Outlaw will most likely not return for next season.

The move comes as Constantine’s boys’ team finished with a winless record in 2024-25, at 0-21. In 2023-24, the team finished with a record of 4-19.

