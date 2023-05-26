Track and Field Roundup

Three Rivers girls 8th, boys 28th, at U of M Health Invite

COMSTOCK PARK — Three Rivers High School’s track and field teams competed at the U of M Health-West Sports Medicine Scholarship Invitational Tuesday, with the girls’ team finishing eighth out of 32 teams with 30 points, and the boys’ team finishing 28th place out of 37 teams with eight points.

Kylin Griffin accounted for 28 of the girls’ team’s points, finishing first place in the 200-meter dash (25.87 seconds) and the 400-meter dash (57.99), and placing second in the 100-meter dash (12.51). Annabelle Gill got the other two points, finishing seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.49.

All eight of the boys’ team’s points came courtesy of Jordan Pisco, who finished second in the high jump, with a height of 6 feet, 3 inches.

Constantine boys’ track 2nd at Regional, Conference meets; VandenBerg breaks school record

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys’ track and field team did well in the past week, placing second at both the MHSAA regional meet at Hillsdale Friday, May 19, and the SAC conference meet at Constantine Tuesday.

Constantine scored 77 points in the regional boys’ meet, while scoring 112.5 in the SAC conference boys’ meet.

In the regional meet, the Falcons’ day was highlighted by Bennett VandenBerg breaking the school record in discus, chucking it a distance of 158 feet, 1 inch, breaking the previous record held by Doug Polasek, who had a 156 feet, 6 inch throw in 1986.

Qualifying for the Division 3 state meet were VandenBerg in discus, Dean Topolski in the 200 (1st, 23.26) and 400 (1st, 51.17), the 4×400 relay team of Julian Hawthorne, Rushawn James, Collin Featherstone, and Dean Topolski (1st, 3:29.78), the 4×800 relay team of Hawthorne, Caden Jackson, Isaac Moore, and Featherstone (4th, 8:28.12), and the 4×200 relay team of Hawthorne, James, Featherstone, and Topolski (4th, 1:33.31).

The girls’ team finished 12th out of 14 teams competing in the Regional tournament, with 22.5 points. Jaedyn Herlein finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.04 seconds), Abigail Flores finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (52.56), and the 4×400 team of Herlein, Mia McMillin, Kailee Jones and Flores finished fifth with a time of 4:27.79.

In the SAC conference meet, the boys’ team had eight events get All-League honors, gotten by finishing first and second in said event. Topolski finished first in the 400-meter dash (51.08) and placed second in the 200-meter dash (22.94), the 4×200 relay of Hawthorne, James, Featherstone and Topolski got first place with a time of 1:32.91 and the same group won the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:29.32, VandenBerg finished first in discus with a throw of 152 feet, 3 inches, Hawthorne placed second in the 400-meter dash (51.80), James finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.82, and the 4×800 relay of Hawthorne, Jackson, Moore and Featherstone finished second with a time of 8:31.85.

Four Falcons also received Honorable Mention All-SAC by finishing either third or fourth in their events. Michael Featherstone placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.89, Brandon Long placed third in shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 11 inches, Brody Jones finished fourth in pole vault with a jump of 11 feet, 9 inches, and Josh Outlaw tied for fourth in the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 8 inches.

The Falcons compete at the Division 3 MITCA Team State competition at Clare Saturday.