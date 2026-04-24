Trees, sewers, and a building that may not survive: Albion Council’s busy April night

Photos by AlbionMich.net

Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder joins youth participants and community members as the Albion Homer Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition receives a proclamation recognizing April as Alcohol Awareness and Underage Drinking Prevention Month. The coalition provides prevention education in Albion and Homer and maintains staff available around the clock. State Rep. Steve Frisbie of the 44th District and Council Member Vivian Davis were among those attending in support.

Joe Verbeke, manager of ACE Investment Properties LLC, addresses Albion City Council on April 20 during a public hearing on brownfield redevelopment plans for properties at 215–217 S. Superior St. and 300 S. Superior St. and 105 W. Porter St. Both hearings closed without public comment, and council voted unanimously to approve the amendments.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

ALBION — About 24 residents filled Albion City Council chambers on Monday, April 20, for a meeting that touched on nearly every aspect of city life — from tax filing to tree planting, from downtown redevelopment to aging sewer lines. The 336-page agenda packet, released Wednesday ahead of the Monday meeting, reflected the scope of decisions before a full council. The meeting closed at 9:05 p.m.

The evening opened with a presentation by Eric Tobin, Albion’s income tax administrator, who reminded residents that the city’s income tax filing deadline is April 30. Albion is one of 24 Michigan cities with a local income tax, accounting for roughly one-third of city revenue. Tobin introduced a new online portal that allows residents to file, check status and make payments — including a no-fee option for those not using a credit card. Albion is the first Michigan city to pilot the new system. Residents who receive a letter from the tax department are encouraged to open it and contact the office directly.

Council recognized April as Alcohol Awareness and Underage Drinking Prevention Month with a proclamation presented to the Albion Homer Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, with youth participants and community leaders in attendance.

Kary Gee of Gee Farms Nursery and certified arborist Bob Wright presented on tree removals, replanting, and long-term urban forestry, offering practical guidance on matching the right trees to the right situations. City Manager Dr. Sheryl Theriot confirmed that a tree committee is being formed.

Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for Clean Water State Revolving Fund financing for wastewater collection system improvements. The unanimous vote allows the application to move forward without obligating the city to accept funding.

Two public hearings on brownfield redevelopment plans for downtown properties drew no public or council comment. The first, covering 215-217 S. Superior St., closed at 7:25 p.m. The second, covering 300 S. Superior St. and 105 W. Porter St., closed in under a minute. Both resolutions passed unanimously. Joseph Verbeke, manager of ACE Investment Properties LLC, attended and expressed gratitude to city grant writer Lindsey Rourke, noting that the city must be the applicant of record for grant funding.

Council also faces a May 5 deadline after the Calhoun County Land Bank notified the city that it is moving toward demolition of 100 S. Superior St., a fire-damaged downtown building near City Hall that engineers have determined cannot be safely stabilized. The Land Bank has held the property since 2016 and has already issued a request for proposals for its demolition. City Manager Theriot told the council the city had received the Land Bank’s communication that day. “This is an important historic structure in our community, and there are definitely people who would like to see it preserved,” she said. “In reality, there are also people, including staff members, who are quite concerned regarding the safety relative to keeping the structure in its current condition,” Theriot said. The city had not indicated to the Land Bank that it wished to take possession, and officials said due diligence was needed before any decision. The Land Bank board meets on Thursday, when it is expected to decide whether to transfer the property to the city or proceed with demolition. As previously reported in The Recorder, Council Member Jim Stuart, who sits on both the Albion City Council and the Calhoun County Land Bank board, raised the question of preserving the building at the February Land Bank meeting.

Community announcements and approved permits covered a full slate of upcoming events, including Juneteenth celebrations at Holland Park, the return of Swingin’ at the Shell summer concerts at the Victory Park Bandshell, events at Albion Malleable Brewing Company, a dementia awareness forum, a veterans information and resource fair, a prescription drug take-back event, a local recycling event, a county household hazardous waste day, and a gardening project from Citizens to Beautify Albion. Residents are encouraged to follow each organization on social media for current dates and details.

Near the close of the meeting, State Rep. Steve Frisbie offered remarks that drew quiet appreciation from those still in the room. “First of all, welcome back, city manager,” he said, addressing Theriot directly. “We had the opportunity to have breakfast at the MML conference. She felt very comfortable coming back, and I think that’s a direct reflection of you six sitting here. So, congratulations on changing the culture and the climate and how we’re working together. I think that’s a huge part of making this town successful. It’s great to see.”

The next regular Albion City Council meeting is Monday, May 5, at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 112 W. Cass Street.