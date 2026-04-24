Softball Roundup Three Rivers swept by Coldwater

COLDWATER — Three Rivers’ softball team was swept at the hands of Coldwater on the road Friday, April 17.

In Game 1, the Wildcats lost 6-1 to the Cardinals. London Hoffmaster started the scoring in the top of the first with a solo home run, but it would be the only run the Wildcats would score in the game, and one of just two hits they would get. Coldwater responded by scoring one run in the second inning, three in the third and two in the fourth to pull away with the victory.

Hoffmaster accounted for both hits in Game 1, going 2-for-3 with the home run. Laynie VanAken struck out 19 Wildcats to get the win for Coldwater, while Emmy Quake went six innings for Three Rivers, giving up 11 hits and six runs (three earned) while striking out three and walking two.

In Game 2, the Wildcats got out to an early 4-0 lead in the first three innings, with an RBI single by Hoffmaster and an RBI fielder’s choice by Mia Thomas in the first, another RBI single by Hoffmaster in the second, and a solo home run by Quake in the third. However, Coldwater would score two in the third and three in the fifth to come back and take the victory.

Hoffmaster was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored to lead the Wildcats, while Elizabeth Oestrike went 2-for-4, Dani Glass went 3-for-4 with a double, Ashlynn Barnes went 2-for-4 with a double, and Quake went 1-for-3 with the home run. Gia Newburry got the loss, going six innings and giving up seven hits and five runs (three earned) while striking out two.

The losses drop Three Rivers to 9-4 on the season.

Centreville sweeps Marcellus

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville softball team picked up a pair of Southwest 10 wins with a sweep of Marcellus on Monday, winning 5-2 in Game 1 and 13-5 in Game 2.

In Game 1, Quinlynn Lutz got the win for the Bulldogs, pitching a complete game and striking out 11 on the day, while giving up only three hits and two runs (one earned). She would also go 2-for-3 at the dish with a double and two RBI. Drew Alexander added two triples and two runs scored in a 2-for-3 game, Ava Bingaman went 1-for-3 with a triple, and Nikki Lennard, Teagan Tesman, Marley Rexford, and Karleigh Miller each had one single.

For Marcellus, Elin Essex went 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles and two RBI, while also taking the loss on the mound, giving up nine hits and five runs (three earned) in six innings while striking out four.

In Game 2, the Bulldogs scored five in the second inning and four each in the third and fourth to run away with the victory. Kaylee Griggs went 3-for-4 on the game with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored, Lennard went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and five RBI, Livia Jacobs went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored, Lutz went 2-for-4 with a double, Tesman had a double in three at-bats, Rexford had a single, and Miller had a double. Lennard got the win in the circle, striking out 11 and giving up eight hits and five runs (three earned) in a complete game.

The Wildcats were led by Essex, who went 2-for-3; Aubree Kruger, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk; Ariah Evans, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI; and Allyson Wright, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

Centreville improves to 5-2 with the wins, while Marcellus falls to 3-4 with the sweep.

White Pigeon held to one hit in loss to Cass

WHITE PIGEON — Cassopolis held the Lady Chiefs to one hit on Monday, and went on to the win, 11-0.

Sarah Julien had the lone hit for White Pigeon, and was one of four baserunners allowed by winning pitcher Maddy Yakel. She struck out eight and walked three.

Madison Cavasos was on the mound for the Chiefs, going four innings. She gave up 10 hits and 10 earned runs, while walking one. Both teams played good defense, with White Pigeon committing the only error in the game.