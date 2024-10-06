TRPD searching for missing woman

Police are searching for Aparna “Cheryl” Gayen-Kalloo, 38, who was last seen in May leaving for the Detroit area and has not been seen since. (Photo courtesy Three Rivers Police Department)

UPDATE 8:35 P.M. 10/6/2024: TRPD says in a statement that Gayen-Kalloo has been located alive and well, and that her family has been notified. Original story is below.

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman that has reportedly been missing since May.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, Aparna “Cheryl” Gayen-Kalloo, 38, was last seen by her family leaving for the Detroit area in May. She reportedly never arrived at her destination, and no one has heard from her since. Police took the missing person report Sunday.

Gayen-Kalloo is described as 5-foot-3, approximately 140 pounds, and of Indian descent. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or the St Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.