TR’s Forman named First Team All-State in softball

THREE RIVERS — A key contributor to the Three Rivers softball team’s success received a glowing honor yesterday.

Senior first baseman Ava Forman was named First-Team All-State in Division 2 by the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Tuesday. She was one of three first basemen to receive the honor.

In the 2024 season, Forman hit an outstanding .594 with 11 home runs, 56 runs batted in, and rapping 76 hits including 21 doubles. She only struck out three times in 145 plate appearances across 38 games played. On defense, she committed only one error all season.

Forman is committed to play softball next year for Hillsdale College.

Like this: Like Loading...