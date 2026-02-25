Two Allegan Tech Center students honored for life-saving actions

John Pinkster, Life EMS, Jodiew McLean, Tech Center Teacher – EMS, Christian Nichols, Markie McGowen, Life EMS, Mark Lytle, Tech Center Teacher – Criminal Justice. (Not pictured, Tessa Dyer)

Two students connected to the Allegan Tech Center were formally recognized at a recent Allegan Area ESA Board of Education meeting for their heroic, life-saving actions that demonstrate the real-world impact of career and technical education.

Christian Nichols and Tessa Dyer, both current or former students in the Tech Center’s Criminal Justice and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) programs, were honored for their quick thinking and professionalism during a medical emergency in early January 2026. Nicholas attends Allegan Public Schools while Dyer graduated from Allegan Online in 2024.

While at work, Nichols and Dyer encountered a situation in which a co-worker collapsed and became unresponsive. As emergency protocols were activated and Central Dispatch was contacted, the two students immediately relied on their training from the Tech Center. They began performing CPR and continued life-saving efforts until paramedics from Life EMS arrived on scene.

Because of their decisive actions and calm response under pressure, the co-worker survived the medical emergency and has since made a full recovery.

Both students asked that special recognition be given to their EMS instructor, Jodie McLean, crediting her instruction and guidance for equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to respond effectively in a real-life emergency. They shared that without the training and preparation provided through the EMS program, their actions that day would not have been possible.

Awards were presented during the meeting by Markie McGowen alongside McLean who are affiliated with Life EMS and the Allegan Tech Center, respectively.