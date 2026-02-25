Major water main break leaves Allegan citizens without drinking water

The water main break on Marshall Street near the Robinson Inn began Wed., Feb. 18, 2026.

By Gari Voss

The Drinking Water Warning came from Allegan’s City Hall on Thursday morning, February 19, 2026. The problems began on Wednesday evening at about 8:30pm when the city water team became aware of a water main break. Water Utilities Department Manager Zac Kortz and his crew began the challenge of mitigating the problem which included turning off water to residents along Marshall Street and beyond.

The water main is one of many that were installed in the 1920s. Kortz shared that the cast iron water mains deteriorate in spots over time. With the freezing, thawing and vibration of the traffic on Marshall Street, the pipe cracked. The crack was horizontal rather than vertical, which made the repair process even worse.

“This is an extraordinary case,” stated Kortz. “Usually when we get water main breaks, they break vertical [across] to the lay of the pipe. This broke horizontal, so lengthwise with the pipe.”

The process to repair the break and get the main back online was believed to cost the city about $80,000.

By 9am on Thursday, the Water Department team had done what they could at the break, but the water flow continued so the pipe could not be reached and repaired properly. Teams had begun fanning out in concentric circles to locate valves which could be closed to stop the flow of water to the break. Kortz voiced the difficulty because when valves were located, they were not working properly. Some valves turned but would not fully close off the water flow, or the valve was so old that it would not turn.

The decision was made to install new valves on both sides of the break to stop the flow of water through the main. By noon, the Marshall Street site had employed a concrete cutter who could take off the layers of asphalt and cement to reach the pipe. Once the new values were installed, the focus could turn to removing water from the hole in order to repair the break.

Many residents in the Rossman Park neighborhood had no water, while majority of the City of Allegan, except the Eastern Avenue and Main and River Street areas, had reduced water pressure. When a water main breaks, the water pressure in the system drops. Because of the lower pressure, bacteria can grow quickly.

Throughout the process, Kortz took water samples across the city. Until results of the samples came back showing no coliform bacteria or e Coli, the City of Allegan requested that all follow the Drinking Water Warning with instructions on how to boil water for at least one minute then cool it before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or for pets.

Once the paved sections of Marshall Street were removed, barricades were erected at 26th Street and at the downtown roundabout to detour traffic away from Marshall Street.

On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 21, the Boil Water Request was lifted for all but the Rossman Park and Swan/Bridge neighborhoods that had been heavily affected by the water main runoff. The barricades remained until the payment repairs could be properly completed.

The Response

When the alarm went out on Wednesday night and Thursday morning regarding the water main break and the shut off of water along Marshall Street, responses had to be initiated.

Allegan Public Schools. One of the quickest responses was by Allegan Public Schools. Pine Trails Elementary sits in the affected area. With no water, children could not be held in classrooms. The plan was to transport students to the Performing Arts Center at Allegan High School. Parents pulled around the back of the high school and were able to be united with their children. Parents and caregivers responded quickly, and by noon, students were settled. Pine Trails Elementary remained closed on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026.

Tantrick Brewing Co. Taproom went into action and offered boiled water and even unboiled water for flushing toilets, etc.

The City of Allegan reminded the public that restrooms at City Hall and on the Riverfront were open from 7am-11pm seven days a week. On Saturday, the city set up additional potable water pickup stations at Labyrinth Park, the Pickleball Courts, and next to McDonald’s. People living in those areas and were without water could stop by the nearest location to pick up a case of water between 1:30pm-6pm. After door-to-door delivery to houses without any water service was completed, 30 cases of water remained at City Hall for the public affected by the Boil Water Advisory to pick up.

On the evening of Sunday, February 22, 2026, word went out via texts and social media that all water had been restored, and no bacteria had been detected in the samples. City Hall thanked everyone for their patience.

The entire ordeal took less than four days thanks to water utility crews working 24/7. Most of Allegan was back online with safe water by Saturday. The fact of the matter is that this is the area of Allegan that will have a major overhaul of infrastructure and new pavement with construction beginning this spring. The city planners have been well aware that the infrastructure was aging out and of the importance of making improvements.

There will be many complaints throughout the summer as streets are closed and residents must find alternative routes home, but the current situation may lessen the feeling of inconvenience knowing that the project is necessary.