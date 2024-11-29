Two DDA director finalists interviewed

A team of Three Rivers DDA district stakeholders interviews DDA executive director candidate Bobby Bradley Monday morning, November 26. Also interviewed was Angie Metty. Photo by Rick Cordes

By Rick Cordes

C-N Correspondent

THREE RIVERS — The two finalists for the position of Three Rivers DDA executive director met with teams of interviewers Monday morning, Nov. 25, as the process of hiring the next DDA leader moves forward.

Meeting with two interview teams at the HG Real Estate downtown office were Bobby Bradley and Angie Metty, both Three Rivers residents. The field of candidates has been narrowed from an initial panel of 7 aspirants.

Per a DDA board of directors-devised program, Metty and Bradley each met separately with a group of City of Three Rivers department heads and also with a cadre of “stakeholders” representing various interests of the DDA business district.

Bradley’s credentials include most recently being the National Program Director of the Honor Flight Network, the organization that provides cost-free flights to Washington D.C. for U.S. military veterans. Metty is currently serving as the part-time DDA administrative assistant and owns and operates the Reflections Hair Studio in Three Rivers, and has been a member of the DDA board of directors.

The sessions with the TR department heads were an informal meet-and-greet opportunity, with introductions and explanations of the roles and responsibilities that each TR employee fills in their community work.

A more formal interview protocol was conducted in the “stakeholders” sessions, with participants asking questions of the candidate from a prepared list. Some responses follow.

Asked about what could be done to fill downtown storefronts while strengthening existing businesses, Bradley said, “I don’t find anything family-oriented downtown. I’d find what works nationally.” She suggested that attracting children to the stores would, of course, also bring the parents in. “I’d like to see an inclusive indoor playground.” Metty said that she’d “advertise availability” of vacant storefronts, including through the use of social media to promote the unique storefronts that are opportunities.

Fundraising to augment the DDA budget has been an ongoing struggle, and Metty said, “I would like to offer tiered levels of sponsorship,” granting more DDA promotional exposure to the higher levels of contribution. “Try to have a once-a-month event to bring business downtown,” was another idea Metty proposed.

Each candidate was asked about their knowledge of Tax Increment Financing, a primary source of revenue for DDA operations. Neither was aware of that mechanism and how it is implemented.

Bradley stressed the importance of having conversations with all those whose work the DDA touches, and building relationships over time to help ensure that the DDA fulfills its mission. “You need in-person contact to build relationships,” Bradley said.

Metty offered a similar perspective. “An open line of communication is most important. Building trust. That make for a good flow.”

The role of DDA executive director is high-profile in the community, and the candidates were asked about their comfort level in speaking before groups of people. “I have learned public speaking,” Bradley said. “I need to know the content (of a presentation) to answer questions.”

Metty noted that she’s officiated at a number of weddings, has volunteered at events, and owns a business.

Both candidates were aware of the importance of the Three Rivers Historic Preservation District and the strictures that it places on building modifications. Both also stated that they would be available to serve during non-traditional working hours, including evenings and weekends.

A question presented asked for a description of the candidate’s decision-making process.

Metty said, “Take a step, look everything through before I make a decision,” adding that she would work with DDA board chairpersons. Bradley said, “Ask questions. Be well informed. Listen,” before making a decision.

Each candidate was given a nightmare scenario where just about everything that could go wrong went wrong, and was asked how they would make a last-minute recovery. Both replied that they’d try turning to committee heads and key volunteers, realizing that ultimately the DDA director would be responsible and would have to somehow take up the slack. (Many smiles around the stakeholder circle as most could remember just such a situation.)

Why should you be hired? was an important question. “Because I care deeply about the DDA and business district,” Metty said. “I want to focus on downtown.” Bradley responded, “I have a lot of passion and enthusiasm to see downtown survive. I am part of the community.”

“When would you be available to start the job?” was a final question. “December 1,” was Bradley’s response. “I’m already doing it!” replied Metty.

Results from the interviews will be presented to the DDA board of directors, who potentially could make the decision to offer an executive director’s position to one of the candidates at the DDA board’s next regular session, Dec. 5.