Two Howardsville basketball stars earn All-BCS honors

HOWARDSVILLE — Two Howardsville Christian boys’ basketball players received First-Team All-Conference Honors from the BCS Conference earlier this month.

Seniors Kaden Sparks and John Paul Rose received the honor, while Sparks was runner-up for the conference’s Player of the Year award.

For the season, Sparks averaged 20.9 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game and 3.7 assists per game for the Eagles, part of a career in which he racked up 1,308 points (14.5 PPG average), 511 rebounds (5.7 RPG average), and 281 assists (3.1 APG average).

Meanwhile, Rose’s season saw him average 18.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 3.3 APG, finishing his career with 14.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 3.6 APG.

