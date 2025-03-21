Two women embody the spirit of Women’s History Month on St. Patrick’s Day and beyond

Pansy Goheen, Tekonsha, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a little early on Saturday by having her popup bakery, Baked., at Twisted River Winery, Marshall. Goheen appreciates her ongoing relationship with winery owner BobbieJo Garnant and what it does for her business.

by Sylvia Benavidez

March celebrates Women’s History Month as well as St. Patrick’s Day and in Marshall two women support each other’s businesses and live the spirit of the month with their partnership.

Pansy Goheen, Tekonsha, celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a little early on Saturday with a green Irish theme for her baked goods pop-up shop, Baked., at Twisted River Winery in Marshall. Dressed in a blouse covered in clovers and displaying her lucky charm cupcakes, mint chocolate chip cupcakes, and green icing chocolate covered strawberries, it would be hard to miss her theme.

“If my grandma was alive, she probably would have been making a big dinner tomorrow with cabbage and all that,” said Goheen. Her ongoing relationship with Twisted River Winery has helped her business grow.

Her baking skills earned her the opportunity to compete in Michigan Cake Wars 2 in the Detroit area on April 12. “I am going to Michigan Cake Wars next month. I was accepted to compete in the cake decorating competition,” said Goheen. “There’s a panel of judges that vote and a people’s choice winner, so the attendees vote as well and this year’s theme is Candyland.” People were also allowed to vote for the first time on what the theme would be for the contest.

Goheen knows the importance of exposure to growing her business and is a regular pop-up business at the winery and is grateful to the owner, BobbieJo Garnant, for giving her the consistent opportunity to sell her desserts. Their connection began with one woman business owner wanting to support another. Garnant saw the need for Goheen to have an indoor space at the Tekonsha’s Farmers Market. “I could see that it was hot. By looking at the pictures she was taking, I could see that it was too hot for her really nice baked goods. So, I reached out to her.” From that moment, the two women hit it off and Baked. became a consistent feature of Twisted River Winery.

“I had never met Pansy before, but I did see a need and I had a need that I could fill. And it’s worked out. It’s really nice having her here. It brings different dynamics to the winery. She’s very creative and a lot of fun and she brings that to the winery too,” said Granant.

Owning the winery has taught Garnant a lot about business and she wants other women to succeed also. About helping others, especially women, she said, “It’s definitely empowering, for sure. Women helping other women. I am an older individual, so I have older children. I know what it’s like to start out. I know what it’s like to have someone help you get your foot in the door anywhere. I love doing that with people no matter what their industry is…” Garnant has even had chefs in the winery. “I love helping people get their start or enhance what they’ve got going on.”

Although Goheen bakes more than cupcakes, they are a popular item for her at the winery. “I do custom cakes as well as wedding cakes and birthday cakes. I do scones and pastries.” She infuses all kinds of flavors in the liquid that she uses in her batter and uses high grade chocolate, which she says gives her cupcakes a distinctive flavor from the store bought brands.

She credits her mother for getting interested in baking even though she is a musician at heart. “I have always baked with her. So, I went to guitar building school and after that I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life basically.” After she finished school, she started watching videos on baking and her interest was rekindled. The guitar making jobs were far away and didn’t pay well. With baking, she could offer something different from a chain store. “Everything I do is scratch made and handcrafted. So, when you go to the grocery store, most of the stuff has been frozen and full of preservatives.

Her talents continue with playing instruments as well as making them. “I’m a musician before baker,” she said laughing. Goheen plays the guitar but currently, she plays drums in a Punk band. Goheen may go back to guitar building one day, but for now her creative expression is fed through her music and baking. She is also raising her two children. “… I play the drums in a Punk band with two other moms.” She proudly shared that they just finished recording their first album.

The challenge of operating any business does not escape her. She explained, “The advantage of doing pop-ups like this is that I can schedule it around my own schedule, and I can do it when it’s convenient for me.” Goheen realizes how much the support of Garnat has made in her business. “She basically lets me come in and do whatever for the most part.”

Her goal is to own her own storefront one day but is grateful for the downtown location until she can save enough to have her own store. “It gives me the opportunity to get the word about my business.” She also can afford to experiment with recipes and learn how to operate a business from another woman who has faced her similar challenges.

Garnant said her support of Goheen is value driven. Business owners need to support each other. “Pansy reminds me a lot of myself because I had two young boys like she has two young boys. I remember where she’s at very vividly, and so, it means a lot to me that she’s here and it gets her out with adults too.” She said independent ownership in America is important for women. “There’s a little bit of luck, but it’s more hard work, and it’s connecting with other people, partnerships, and developing relationships with other people. There’s nothing like developing, creating, and pursuing your dream.”

Photos by Sylvia Benavidez