The last two buildings, 102-106 (a duplex) and 112, both on First Street in Clare, were demolished Wednesday as part of the Little Tobacco Drain Renovation project.

Accordig to Clare Public Works Director Luke Potter, who is the City’s liaison with the Drain board, Both structures just demolished were in the flood plain. They were purchased by the Clare and Isabella County Drain board from Mark and Tracy Bolle.

Mark Bolle Contracting of Clare has handled the demolition on all ten properties adjacent to the Little Tobacco Drain that were purchased by the Drain board.

The duplex was located directly behind American Marble and the building at 112 First Street was three buildings west of the first.

Photo by Elizabeth LaValle

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

