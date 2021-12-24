Clare County Review & Marion Press

Two more houses demolished in drain project

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 76 Views

The last two buildings, 102-106 (a duplex) and 112, both on First Street in Clare, were demolished Wednesday as part of the Little Tobacco Drain Renovation project.
Accordig to Clare Public Works Director Luke Potter, who is the City’s liaison with the Drain board, Both structures just demolished were in the flood plain. They were purchased by the Clare and Isabella County Drain board from Mark and Tracy Bolle.
Mark Bolle Contracting of Clare has handled the demolition on all ten properties adjacent to the Little Tobacco Drain that were purchased by the Drain board.
The duplex was located directly behind American Marble and the building at 112 First Street was three buildings west of the first.
Photo by Elizabeth LaValle

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Clare Bowling Results

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

League Name: CLARE MEN’S LEAGUE President: Doug Scott                                                            Vice President: Matt Burton    Secretary: Joel Warner  Association: ClareCo USBC    Date Bowled: 12/15/2021  Week 15 Lane Assignment for Week(s) 16                           Lanes:  1-2   3-4   5-6   7-8   9-10                                                            12/22: 10-4   3-1   8-5   2-7   9-6                                                              Treasurer is on lane  7- 8    Current     Season                      Pos. No. Team Name          Won  Lost   Won  Lost             1   Jay›s Sporting Goods    13     3    39    Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

May I Walk With You? Merry Christmas

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

It’s Christmas again! It seems like only yesterday that we celebrated this wonderful season last year. Wow! A lot has changed since this time last year. Schools were closed and kids went to school at home. When schools opened, some chose to remain home. COVID-19 made many of us sick and most of us got Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Missaukee receives projected revenue loss

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By John RaffelCorrespondent MCBAIN – Connie Underhill, of Baird Cotter Bishop, was at last week’s Missaukee County Board of Commissioner meeting and reviewed the report she prepared regarding Missaukee County’s revenue loss calculation during the Covid-19 pandemic, as required for the American Rescue Plan Act funds reporting.Underhill reported the total projected revenue loss for the Read More…

Leave a Reply