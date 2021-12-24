Clare County Review & Marion Press

County residents can still schedule vaccination appointments

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 71 Views

By John Raffel
Correspondent

CLARE – The Clare County Website has posted that due to technical difficulties, some of the court’s communication and scheduling abilities are limited.
The website further states, “while this issue should be temporary, if you have any questions or concerns regarding any upcoming cases or claims, you can reach a department other than the courts, please call or fax.”
Also, the county website notes anyone living in Clare County age 65 and older and still needing a COVID vaccination should call Clare County services to schedule an appointment.

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Evart police news

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By John RaffelCorrespondent Evart Police DepartmentWeekly ReportDec. 13-20Dec. 13: Child Endangerment – Officers were called to investigate a child endangerment complaint. The case remains open at this time.Dec. 15: False Alarm – Officers were dispatched to a local business for an alarm. It was found an employee accidentally activated the alarm.Dec. 15: Miscellaneous Complaint – Officers received a Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Jack most popular male baby name in 2021

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Teachers at area elementary schools are going to have plenty of “Jacks” in their deck of student names for years to come. For the fourth time in five years, Jack and all spelling variations including Jackson, Jaxsen, Jaxson, Jaxton and Jaxxon lead the list of most popular baby names of those babies born at Spectrum Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Clare Bowling Results

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

League Name: CLARE MEN’S LEAGUE President: Doug Scott                                                            Vice President: Matt Burton    Secretary: Joel Warner  Association: ClareCo USBC    Date Bowled: 12/15/2021  Week 15 Lane Assignment for Week(s) 16                           Lanes:  1-2   3-4   5-6   7-8   9-10                                                            12/22: 10-4   3-1   8-5   2-7   9-6                                                              Treasurer is on lane  7- 8    Current     Season                      Pos. No. Team Name          Won  Lost   Won  Lost             1   Jay›s Sporting Goods    13     3    39    Read More…

Leave a Reply