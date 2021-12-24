By John Raffel

Correspondent

CLARE – The Clare County Website has posted that due to technical difficulties, some of the court’s communication and scheduling abilities are limited.

The website further states, “while this issue should be temporary, if you have any questions or concerns regarding any upcoming cases or claims, you can reach a department other than the courts, please call or fax.”

Also, the county website notes anyone living in Clare County age 65 and older and still needing a COVID vaccination should call Clare County services to schedule an appointment.

