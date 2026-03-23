Two Trojans compete at state swim/dive finals

HOLLAND — Two Sturgis swimmers who qualified for the Division 3 state swim and dive meet at the Holland Aquatic Center did not advance to the finals back on March 13 and 14.

Seth Larimer, who competed in the 200 Individual Medley, placed 30th, finishing with a time of 2:15.79, while Gavan Miller swam in the 100 breaststroke, placing 32nd. He finished with a time of 1:05.64.

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